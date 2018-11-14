 
PSL News 14.11.2018 03:22 pm

Another TV blackout for Bafana as Safa/SABC talks stall

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter addresses Banyana Banyana (Pic Safa)

Bafana Bafana’s Afcon qualifier against Nigeria will not be broadcasted by the SABC as broadcast rights talks between the public broadcaster and Safa hit another snag.

The deadlock also means that Banyana Banyana’s match against the Nigeria ladies will also not be broadcast on SABC platforms.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu confirmed they failed to reach an agreement with the football body over the broadcasting of national team matches.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul says the SABC has declined a game by game payment arrangement.

“We have discussed with the SABC opportunities and possibilities of how we can work with each other on a game-by-game arrangement but still they have declined‚” said Paul.

Last month SABC and Safa were involved in another dispute which was resolved by the Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa at the last minute.

It’s not clear at this stage if Xasa will try and resolve the dispute again.

