Another TV blackout for Bafana as Safa/SABC talks stall

The deadlock also means that Banyana Banyana’s match against the Nigeria ladies will also not be broadcast on SABC platforms.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu confirmed they failed to reach an agreement with the football body over the broadcasting of national team matches.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul says the SABC has declined a game by game payment arrangement.

“We have discussed with the SABC opportunities and possibilities of how we can work with each other on a game-by-game arrangement but still they have declined‚” said Paul.

Last month SABC and Safa were involved in another dispute which was resolved by the Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa at the last minute.

It’s not clear at this stage if Xasa will try and resolve the dispute again.

