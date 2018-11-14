Chiefs legend unhappy with Amakhosi’s inconsistency

Maponyane believes Amakhosi’s participation in the continental competition will affect the club’s run in the Absa Premiership.

“Imagine now they are struggling when they are not playing in the Caf, and when they start it will take its toll on the players, they could drop up to 10, 11 surely that will be a concern for the fans,” Maponyane told SAFM.

Maponyane believes Chiefs’ late appointment of Giovanni Solinas affected the team negatively as he was not part of the preseason ahead of the 2018/2019 campaign.

The 56-year-old added that this could be a reason why Solinas is making constant changes to his team.

