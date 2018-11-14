 
menu
PSL News 14.11.2018 02:46 pm

Chiefs legend unhappy with Amakhosi’s inconsistency

Phakaaathi Reporter
Marks Maponyane (Convener) during the Telkom Knockout launch and draw from the ballroom at the Wanderers Club on October 03, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Lee Warren / Gallo Images

Marks Maponyane (Convener) during the Telkom Knockout launch and draw from the ballroom at the Wanderers Club on October 03, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Lee Warren / Gallo Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Marks Maponyane is concerned with Amakhosi’s inconsistency as they get ready to play in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Maponyane believes Amakhosi’s participation in the continental competition will affect the club’s run in the Absa Premiership.

“Imagine now they are struggling when they are not playing in the Caf, and when they start it will take its toll on the players, they could drop up to 10, 11 surely that will be a concern for the fans,” Maponyane told SAFM.

Maponyane believes Chiefs’ late appointment of Giovanni Solinas affected the team negatively as he was not part of the preseason ahead of the 2018/2019 campaign.

The 56-year-old added that this could be a reason why Solinas is making constant changes to his team.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Solinas is staying at Chiefs – Motaung 16.11.2018
Chiefs second-richest club in Africa – report 15.11.2018
Chiefs happy to put empty stadium blues behind them 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.