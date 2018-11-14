 
local soccer 14.11.2018 01:46 pm

Nigeria are scared of Bafana strikers – Heredia

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lebo Mothiba of South Africa celebrates scoring a goal with Percy Tau during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between South Africa and Seychelles at FNB Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Alexandro Heredia says the national team has the best strikers in Africa and that Nigeria are scared of them.

Heredia said this as Bafana prepare for Saturday’s crucial Afcon qualifier against the Super Eagles at FNB Stadium.

“I am sure they are scared of our strikers because we have one of the most talked about hot potatoes in Europe and that is Mothiba,” the coach told Goal.

Meanwwhile, Heredia his happy with Thulani Serero’s return into the Bafana Bafana squad since 2017.

He says the midfielder is one of the most talented players in the country and will bring experience to help Bafana Bafana beat Nigeria.

The experienced goalkeeper coach is confident South Africa can beat the Super Eagles but warned Bafana not to be over confident.

