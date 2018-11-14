Nigeria are scared of Bafana strikers – Heredia

Heredia said this as Bafana prepare for Saturday’s crucial Afcon qualifier against the Super Eagles at FNB Stadium.

“I am sure they are scared of our strikers because we have one of the most talked about hot potatoes in Europe and that is Mothiba,” the coach told Goal.

Meanwwhile, Heredia his happy with Thulani Serero’s return into the Bafana Bafana squad since 2017.

He says the midfielder is one of the most talented players in the country and will bring experience to help Bafana Bafana beat Nigeria.

The experienced goalkeeper coach is confident South Africa can beat the Super Eagles but warned Bafana not to be over confident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.