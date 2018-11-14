PSL coaches on red-alert as clubs take stock

The news of vacancies at Black Leopards and Free State Stars could spark an unprecedented rotation of head coaches as the clubs gear up for the rest of the season.

The words of former Stars boss Luc Eymeal only add weight to this theory.

‘You know now it’s FIFA break so we have time. The club will have time to find a coach, and me I will have time to look for another team,’ he said before going on to confirm that he will look to remain in the country’s top-flight.

Eymeal has been a name on many lips in recent months and was linked with the Kaizer Chiefs job before the surprise appointment of Giovanni Solinas.

Now the Telkom Knockout winning mentor is back on the market and could yet find work before the end of the international break.

Another added twist to the coaching merry-go-round is the news that Muhsin Ertugral has left his post at Ajax Cape Town, who are occupying a mid-table spot in the National First Division.

The experienced Turkish boss has close connections with a number of the top clubs and could yet re-emerge with a high-profile seat before the month is out.

Sentiment does not go far in the PSL and this could mean the likes of Solinas and Maritzburg United’s Fadlu Davids will be sweating over a potential call from their employers.

Chiefs are in fifth place but are already five points off the pace set by Orlando Pirates with Bidvest Wits and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns sitting pretty above AmaKhosi with a number of games in hand over the once-great giants of the local game.

The Team of Choice sit one place above AmaZulu, where Cavin Johnson must also be anxious over his immediate future, and are only too aware of how exhausting a relegation battle can be.

The time could be now as far as making the bold calls required to stay inside the comforts of the Premiership.

