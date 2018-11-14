We’re getting it right, says Pirates coach Micho

The point saw Bucs remain on top of the Absa Premiership with 23 points after 13 games, while Downs dropped to fourth, having registered 18 points, though they have three games in hand over Pirates.

Sredojevic and his charges now shift their focus to the semifinal of the Telkom Knockout against Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 24, before starting their Caf Champions League campaign against Light Stars FC from Seychelles four days later at the Orlando Stadium.

“I believe that we have positioned ourselves very well and we shall still compete, we shall have respect for our opponents and I would say that our brothers from Mamelodi Sundowns are three matches behind, but the Champions League is coming, travelling is coming. Coach (Pitso Mosimane) knows very well, even I know how it is travelling. So it will be a tough competition,” said the Bucs coach.

READ: Ndengane in Pirates squad for Caf Champions League

“We are always happy to play against a top team like Mamelodi Sundowns and we count this point as a good step into the right direction to be stronger.”

The Buccaneers coach added that they won’t be taking any team for granted in the Champions League stating that there are no longer easy opponents in football.

“From our side, we have the Telkom Knockout semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs on the 24th, then immediately on the 28th, we are playing Light Stars from the Seychelles.

“We want to take it one step at a time, we don’t want to think ahead, in football we have seen what it means to disrespect an opponent and not succeed in winning.

“So it was a recent lesson learned from Bafana Bafana (after they drew 0-0 with Seychelles in the second of their Afcon qualifiers), it needs to be our lesson as well,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.