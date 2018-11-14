Maritzburg goalkeeper on trial at Man City

Young Maritzburg United goalkeeper Constandino Christodoulou is currently undergoing a trial stint at English giants Manchester City.

The Team of Choice made the announcement on their official website.

A club statement read: “Captain of South Africa’s U17 team, the timing of Costi’s trip to England meant he was fortunate enough to be in the stands for the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, ahead of his two-week trial.”

Maritzburg general manager Quinton Jettoo revealed that City have had their eye on the 16-year-old player for a while.

“There was always the request from Man City. I think they watched Costi in one of the SA U17 games, hence the interest in having him on trial and having an assessment, and taking it from there,” Jettoo told the site.

“All of us at Maritzburg United are very proud of Costi and we wish him all the best over in England. We are confident he’ll grab this opportunity with both hands and do himself, the club, and the country proud.”

Christodoulou was part of the Amajimbos side that crashed out of the Cosafa Under-17 Championship after losing to hosts, Mauritius, in July 2018.

