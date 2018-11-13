Pitso comments on Lebese’s situation at Sundowns

George Lebese left Kaizer Chiefs in August last year to join Mamelodi Sundowns, citing lack of game time as the reason why he left Amakhosi.

The 29-year-old finds himself in a similar situation at Sundowns, where he is yet to make a single appearance in the league this season.

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, word is that Lebese has been struggling to break into Pitso Mosimane’s team because he has been failing to meet the coach’s high demands.

Mosimane has finally revealed why Lebese is struggling to play at Sundowns.

Mosimane told SAFM: “George was struggling with weight. The weight that he had was not ideal and he had to lose six to eight (kilograms) because of the high tempo we play with at Sundowns.

“He lost and he tried (to get into the team), but there’s a queue. There’s (Gaston) Sirino who is playing on the left, because Vila (Sibusiso Vilakazi) was playing as a number 10. Now with Vila injured, we’re playing Sirino as a 10 and he is scoring, so it’s not easy.

“Phakamani is also not in the starting line-up guys, let’s be honest. There’s a lot of good football players (at Sundowns) and they all fight for their positions.”

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier today, Oupa Manyisa’s time at Sundowns is said to be coming to an end.

The former Orlando Pirates player, who has also been struggling for game time at Sundowns, is said to be considering a move away from the club next season if things don’t change for him.

