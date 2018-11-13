Ndengane in Pirates squad for Caf Champions League

Orlando Pirates have announced their 27-man squad for the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

Alfred Ndengane, who joined Bucs from Bloemfontein Celtic last month, is part of the squad.

Wayne Sandilands, Thabo Matlaba, Gladwin Shitolo, Diamond Thopola, Luvuyo Memela, Thabiso Kutumela, Lyle Foster, and young Augustine Mahlonoko have not been registered for this round of the competition.

READ: Frustrated Pirates winger fears for his place in Zim squad

Pirates will be welcoming Seychelles’ Light Stars at Orlando Stadium for the midweek fixture of 27-28 November, before taking a trip to Seychelles for the return leg on 4-5 December.

If they win that tie, the Buccaneers will go to the second round where they will face the winner of the match between Volcan de Moroni of Comoros and Namibia’s African Stars.

The Pirates squad for the Caf Champions League:

Goalkeepers: Siyabonga Mpontshane, Jackson Mabokgwane, Brilliant Khuzwayo

Defenders: Happy Jele, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Marshall Munetsi, Alfred Ndengane, Mthokozisi Dube, Abbubaker Mobara, Abel Mabaso, Asavela Mbekile, Innocent Maela, Paseka Mako, Caio Marcelo

Midfielders: Musa Nyatama, Xola Mlambo, Ben Motshwari, Mpho Makola, Linda Mntambo, Meshack Maphangule

Forwards: Thembinkosi Lorch, Augustine Mulenga, Thabo Qalinge, Vincent Pule, Justin Shonga, Thamsanqa Gabuza, Kudakwashe Mahachi

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.