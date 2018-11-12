Eymael quits Free State Stars

Luc Eymael has announced that he has parted ways with Free State Stars after a one-and-half-year stay at the club.

The Belgian coach becomes the second Absa Premiership coach to leave his post in a space of a few hours after Joel Masutha left Black Leopards earlier today.

Eymael announced his departure from Stars via a tweet on his personal Twitter account.

“So we separated on mutual agreement with FSS. I want to thanks my committee, staff and players for the 1.5 year we spent together. We had biggest achievements from the club since 24 years. Happy to have worked with you guys. Thanks to the fans for their big support. All the best (sic),” read Eymael’s tweet.

Ea Lla Koto have now confirmed that they have decided to “mutually terminate their employment contract due to the fact that results of the current season have not been desirable”.

“We will use the two weeks break to look for a suitable replacement for the Coach and will make the necessary announcement as and when things unfold”, Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena told the club’s website.

He added: “We want to take this opportunity to thank the coach for the success that he has brought to the club and for his effort in the current season. We would also like to wish the coach the best of luck with his future endeavours.”

Stars are currently ninth on the log standings, having collected 13 points in 14 games.

