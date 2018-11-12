Bafana’s Nelson Mandela Challenge opponents revealed

South Africa will play Paraguay in the annual Nelson Mandela Challenge at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium next week Tuesday.

The match is set to kick off at 7pm.

Speculation has been rife that Stuart Baxter’s men will face Senegal in the annual event, but the SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed via a tweet from Bafana’s official account that it will be Paraguay.

A tweet from Bafana’s Twitter account read: “South Africa will play Paraguay in the 24th edition of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund friendly match on Tuesday, 20 November 2018 at @MMStadium. Kickoff is 19h00.”

Moses Mabhida Stadium will host two big spectacles in one week.

It will host Bafana on Tuesday and then the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday, November 24.

