Ex-Sundowns star breaks silence on Zungu’s claim

Keagan Dolly has dismissed claims made by his former Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Bongani Zungu that Rhulani Mokwena was responsible for the Brazilians success during their time at the club.

Zungu caused a stir on social media when he posted a statement suggesting that Mokwena was the man responsible for the success at Sundowns.

The Amiens midfielder also sent a message to Dolly hinting that the player would agree with what he said.

“Trust me, it’s him. Even at Sundowns, ask Keagan Dolly,” read Zungu’s tweet, which has since been deleted.

Dolly, however, has dismissed the claim and says that Pitso Mosimane is the real leader at Sundowns.

“For the past few days, I’ve been ‘knowing a lot’. I’ve tried my best not to get involved in this debate, but I feel like I should tell my side,” wrote Dolly on a social media page.

“My time with Sundowns was one of the best experiences in my career thus far. For me, personally, I feel like it was a team effort whereby we all had a common goal and our leader was coach Pitso! Although we had coach Manqoba Mngqithi and coach Mokwena having their input.

“But, at the end of the day, coach Pitso was the man in charge. I have great respect for all the coaches that I’ve worked with at Sundowns. Everyone had an input but at the end of the day coach Pitso was the one who brought me back.”

Zungu has since deleted his tweet and issued a public apology.

