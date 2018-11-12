Wits coach Hunt irate at home defeat

Gavin Hunt conceded Bidvest Wits did not merit anything other than defeat on Saturday, as they went down 2-1 at home to Bloemfontein Celtic and failed to return to the top in the Absa Premiership.

It was the Clever Boys’ third league defeat at Bidvest Stadium this season. By contrast, they have not lost a game away from home in any competition.

“They were the better side, we didn’t deserve to win, you’ve got to hold your hand up and give Steve’s team a pat on the back,” the Wits coach told SuperSport TV after the game.

Steve Komphela’s Celtic moved level on points with Wits with a game in hand following their sixth win of the season, an incredible start to the campaign for a side with much-reported financial difficulties and a new coach coming off a difficult three-season spell with Kaizer Chiefs.

READ: Mabasa brace sinks Wits as Celtic claim win

Wits went in front in the second half, courtesy of a brilliant, searing free kick from Haashim Domingo, but the game turned when ref Victor Gomes awarded Celtic a penalty, sending off Wits defender Robyn Johannes.

Substitute Tshegofatso Mabaso (above) netted from the spot and then added a second, latching on to a fine through ball and rounding Darren Keet before slotting home.

Komphela added that his side had not helped themselves with missed opportunities in the opening half.

“We made it difficult for ourselves …. we had more than enough chances to go into the dressing room at least 2-0 up,” he told SuperSport TV. “… we are delighted with the result.”

