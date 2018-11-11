City battle past Leopards to move into top eight

The Citizens dominated the opening stanza and although they took a 2-1 lead into the break, their advantage could have been considerably bigger had they not been so wasteful inside the opposition box. The second half saw Leopards doing their utmost to try and salvage a result, but their hopes were ended when the Siphelele Mthembu added a third goal five minutes from time.

The Cape side looked set to break the deadlock after seven minutes played when Bradley Ralani’s cross picked out Mthembu on the edge of the small box, but the latter’s volley was directed straight at Leopards keeper King Ndlovu, who made a superb point-blank save.

But the opening goal was not long in coming, the hosts scoring in the 11th minute after Ralani cut through the Lidoda Duvha defence before squaring the ball for Ayanda Patosi, who side-footed an emphatic finish into the roof of the net.

Patosi was to have a nearly identical chance 10 minutes later when he was teed up by Roland Putsche, but this time his effort lacked conviction and went wide of the far post.

And just moments later, instead of finding themselves 2-0 up, City found themselves back on level terms when Ralani gifted possession in midfield before Mwape Musonda ran clean in on goal, doing really well to take the ball around goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh before scoring in an empty net; 1-1 after 21 minutes.

Patosi then missed another great opportunity on the half-hour mark when he headed wide of goal after Ralani’s initial effort had been parried by Ndlovu.

The hosts remained on the front foot though and had their reward five minutes before the interval when Thabo Nodada and Ralani engaged in some neat interplay, before Ugandan Allan Kategera slid the ball in from eight yards out for his first league goal for the Citizens.

The Limpopo outfit came out with intent in the second half and should have squared the game up in the 56th minute when Musonda’s shot was pushed back into the box by Leeuwenburgh and into the path of Marks Munyai, but from 10-yards out and with plenty of the goal to aim at, he miscued his effort wide.

Leopards continued to put City under pressure and Musonda had a couple more chances, but failed to find the target with a shot and a header.

The cushion of another goal is what Benni McCarthy’s team needed and that came in the 85th minute as Putsche headed the ball back across goal, for Mthembu to score with a downward header of his own, which bounced into the roof of the net.

That was enough for the hosts to close out the victory as they moved into the top eight bracket of the league after back-to-back wins against Leopards and AmaZulu before that. Leopards remain just one point above the relegation zone.

