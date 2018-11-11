 
PSL News 11.11.2018 05:45 pm

Ertugral resigns as coach of Ajax Cape Town

Muhsin Ertugral, coach of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

National First Division side Ajax Cape Town on Sunday announced that coach Muhsin Ertugral resigned.

According to the club, Ertugral offered to resign on Sunday morning, and his decision was accepted.

“We wish Muhsin well in all his future endeavours and thank him for his efforts over the past 11 months,” said Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou

“His commitment to the club is unquestionable, especially when he offered to stay on at the club and help the team in their quest to be promoted back to the Absa Premiership.”

The club have not yet announced a replacement.

