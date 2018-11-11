Ertugral resigns as coach of Ajax Cape Town

According to the club, Ertugral offered to resign on Sunday morning, and his decision was accepted.

“We wish Muhsin well in all his future endeavours and thank him for his efforts over the past 11 months,” said Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou

“His commitment to the club is unquestionable, especially when he offered to stay on at the club and help the team in their quest to be promoted back to the Absa Premiership.”

The club have not yet announced a replacement.

