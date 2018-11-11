 
menu
PSL News 11.11.2018 12:05 pm

We all know why Rulani was attacked – Pitso

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 08, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 08, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is not surprised that some people wish to attack Orlando Pirates’ assistant coach Rulani Mokwena.

A Sundowns fan walked into the technical area of Pirates at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon when the Buccaneers face Mosimane’s mean to confront him.

The fan’s action comes after Mokwena was credited with making stars out of Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu who have since moved to Europe after winning Championships with the Brazilians.

A tweet from Zungu applauding Mokwena for reviving Pirates didn’t seat well with some sections of the South African football family, with Benni McCarthy labeling the Bafana Bafana midfielder as disrespectful.

“We all know why it happened,” Mosimane told SuperSportTV.

“Some people don’t think like you and me, we know what was said.

“Some people will take it personal, they won’t think like you and me, I mean we know why, we know what happened. This thing is because of what happened.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles 15.11.2018
Mosimane tips Chiefs and Pirates to reach Caf group stages 15.11.2018
Leopards vs Sundowns clash postponed 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.