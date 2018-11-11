We all know why Rulani was attacked – Pitso

A Sundowns fan walked into the technical area of Pirates at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon when the Buccaneers face Mosimane’s mean to confront him.

The fan’s action comes after Mokwena was credited with making stars out of Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu who have since moved to Europe after winning Championships with the Brazilians.

A tweet from Zungu applauding Mokwena for reviving Pirates didn’t seat well with some sections of the South African football family, with Benni McCarthy labeling the Bafana Bafana midfielder as disrespectful.

“We all know why it happened,” Mosimane told SuperSportTV.

“Some people don’t think like you and me, we know what was said.

“Some people will take it personal, they won’t think like you and me, I mean we know why, we know what happened. This thing is because of what happened.”

