PSL News 11.11.2018 12:41 am

SuperSport bounce back with win over Free State Stars

Thuso Phala of Supersport United celebrates goal with teammates during the 2018 Telkom Knockout last 16 match between Polokwane City and Supersport United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 21 October 2018 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Free State Stars in a Premiership match at Goble Park, in Bethlehem, on Saturday evening.

After a first half that produced precious few shots at goal at either end of the park, it was a 52nd minute strike by James Keene that did the trick for the visitors, with the cross coming from Evans Rusike.

Stars did their best to try and create scoring opportunities, but too much responsibility was left on the shoulders of their veteran striker Eleazar Rodgers, who was closed down by the SuperSport rearguard.

Still reeling from a 3-1 midweek loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, Stars did well to keep the SuperSport attack in check with Aubrey Modiba, Keene and Rusike not having as much time and space to play in.

The win was SuperSport’s first in four outings following last weekend’s Telkom Knockout quarterfinal loss to Kaizer Chiefs, preceded by three consecutive league draws.

The result was even worse for Stars who have now gone five games without a win. The Free State club remain on 13 points from 14 games, and will have to put in an improved effort, when they host high-riding Orlando Pirates in their next league encounter on December 11.

SuperSport, now on 18 points from 10 matches, will begin preparations for a tricky away trip to another Free State side, Bloemfontein Celtic, on November 28.

