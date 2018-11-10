 
PSL News 10.11.2018 08:57 pm

Baroka FC edge Golden Arrows

ANA
Thabiso Semenya of Baroka FC and Lerato Lamola of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Baroka FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Thabiso Semenya of Baroka FC and Lerato Lamola of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Baroka FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC picked up their second win of the Premiership season with a 2-1 win over Golden Arrows in a league match at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Arrows started positively and created a scoring chance as early as the sixth minute, but Baroka’s goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze made a great double save to deny both Nkanyiso Cele and then Lerato Lamola from close range.

Baroka suffered a bit of a set-back in the ninth minute when Matome Mabeba had to leave the field injured and was replaced by Collins Makgaka.

Three minutes later Arrows took the lead when Lamola clinically headed home a pin-point cross from Cele.

Just prior to the half-hour mark the home side nearly doubled their lead when Siboniso Conco drove into the box, but he was thwarted by Chipezeze.

In the 35th minute Baroka managed to equalise, somewhat against the run of play, when Jemondre Dickens found space inside the box and calmly slotted past Nkosingiphile Gumede from 14-yards out to make it 1-1.

Four minutes into the second half Baroka took the lead when defender Vusi Sibiya headed home a free-kick into the box from Mduduzi Mdantsane to send his side into a 2-1 lead.

Arrows tried to find their way back into the match and came close to levelling matters on the hour mark, when Lamola tried his luck from just inside the box which shaved the wrong side of the post.

The home side threw players forward in the final half hour of the match as Baroka seemed content to soak up the pressure and managed to hold on for only their second win of the league season.

