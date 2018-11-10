Baroka FC edge Golden Arrows

Arrows started positively and created a scoring chance as early as the sixth minute, but Baroka’s goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze made a great double save to deny both Nkanyiso Cele and then Lerato Lamola from close range.

Baroka suffered a bit of a set-back in the ninth minute when Matome Mabeba had to leave the field injured and was replaced by Collins Makgaka.

Three minutes later Arrows took the lead when Lamola clinically headed home a pin-point cross from Cele.

Just prior to the half-hour mark the home side nearly doubled their lead when Siboniso Conco drove into the box, but he was thwarted by Chipezeze.

In the 35th minute Baroka managed to equalise, somewhat against the run of play, when Jemondre Dickens found space inside the box and calmly slotted past Nkosingiphile Gumede from 14-yards out to make it 1-1.

Four minutes into the second half Baroka took the lead when defender Vusi Sibiya headed home a free-kick into the box from Mduduzi Mdantsane to send his side into a 2-1 lead.

Arrows tried to find their way back into the match and came close to levelling matters on the hour mark, when Lamola tried his luck from just inside the box which shaved the wrong side of the post.

The home side threw players forward in the final half hour of the match as Baroka seemed content to soak up the pressure and managed to hold on for only their second win of the league season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.