TKO Soweto derby tickets sold out

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will lock horns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday 24 November in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout cup.

The Premier Soccer League confirmed the news via a media statement on Friday.

The Tickets were sold out in two hours after they went on sale on Friday afternoon, Moses Mabhida is a 64 000-seater stadium.

“On Monday next week, the League will open ONLY hospitality ticket sales via the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the fixture. For bookings, please contact the stadium ticket office,” read a statement from the league. “The League is warning members of the public that anyone who is selling tickets from now onwards will be selling fake tickets.”

The previous Soweto derby which was played at the FNB Stadium on 3 November was sold out in eight days.

