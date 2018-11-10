Esperance stun Al Ahly to lift Champions League title

It was a major turnaround following Al Ahly’s 3-1 triumph over the Tunisians in Alexandria, Egypt in the first-leg of the final a week earlier.

Complacency seemed to be the Egyptian team’s biggest opponent as their defence lay deep for much of the first half.

The eight-time champions ultimately paid the price on the stroke of halftime when Tunisian midfielder Saad Bguir punished the Egyptians, with a left-footed finish from a cross by Taha Yassine Khenissi.

The bitter blow for Al Ahly came eight minutes later when an unmarked Bguir headed home to make the score 2-0 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate, with Esperance set to be crowned champions based on their single strike away from home in Alexandria.

However, a powerful run down the right flank in the 87th minute by Anice Badri, saw the winger beat Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

This put the Tunisian club 4-3 ahead on aggregate.

The triumph was Esperance’s third in a Champions League final having won in 1994 and 2011.

For Al Ahly, the Egyptians are heading the queue for the bridesmaid’s tag having also finished second in last year’s final to Wydad Casablanca.

