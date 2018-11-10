Highlands Park deny Maritzburg first home league win of the season

Maritzburg United’s stuttering league form continued when they twice allowed Highlands Park to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.Fadlu Davids’ side had twice gone in front – through goals from Yannick Zakri and Mohau Mokate in either half, but Lindokuhle Mbatha and Mothobi Mvala ensured that the Gauteng side did not go home empty handed, as they had in a 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg in a Telkom Knockout quarterfinal game a few weeks ago.

After a fairly evenly balanced start to the game, the first noteworthy chance of the night fell to the visiting side when Tendai Ndoro reacted sharply to a speculative ball into the box, but Maritzburg keeper Richard Ofori was equally on his toes as he pulled off a fine reflex save to deny the Zimbabwean’s 21st minute strike.

Maritzburg, meanwhile, had been looking increasingly cohesive in attack, with Siphesihle Ndlovu stamping his authority in the centre of the park.

When Ndlovu is on top of his game, the Pietermaritzburg side are generally at their best, and it was the young midfielder who instigated the opening goal, in the 23rd minute, as his probing pass put in Fortune Makaringe, who in turn did superbly to dig out a cross for the oncoming Zakri to head past Tapuwa Kapini and into the net.

While Highlands Park fashioned one or two half chances before the break, for the most part it was the hosts who looked the bigger threat as they continued to play with pace and attacking intent.

It took less than a minute of second half play for the Lions of the North to level the game up at 1-1 as Kapini’s long ball down-field was not dealt with by the home defence, Ndoro flicked the ball into the path of Mbatha, whose first-time effort took a deflection before finding the bottom corner of the net.

Maritzburg did not let the setback bring them down and they reclaimed the lead in the 50th minute when Mokate stormed into the near-post to flash a header into goal from a Deolin Mekoa corner kick.

After Ndlovu, who was already on a yellow card, had appeared fortunate not to have been sent off for an over-the-top challenge, Highlands Park equalised for the second time on the night when Mothobi Mvala arrowed a header into the corner of the net following a teasing cross by Luckyboy Mokoena in the 69th minute.

The contest remained tense, both sides looking capable of a winner, and the visitors looked set to go in front in the 83rd minute when Moeketsi Sekola went one-on-one with Ofori, but the Ghanaian did brilliantly to steal the ball off the striker’s feet.

There was a half chance for United in added time for Mokate, but some good defending from Mokoena ensured that the Lions of the North shared the spoils.

