Brockie targets Orlando Pirates

After scoring in his first competitive game since joining Mamelodi Sundowns last season, striker Jeremy Brockie believes more goals will follow.

Brockie contributed one goal of the three scored by his side against the Free State Stars on Wednesday night.

The striker believes he will score more goals in the next matches after breaking his goal-scoring drought.

The New Zealander said he knew he was going to score in midweek since Monday and plans to carry the momentum into the next match against Pirates.

Brockie told reporters: “I definitely want more. I feel very good for Saturday. I think now that the first one’s out of the way in a competitive game, hopefully they start free flowing and keep myself in the starting XI and help the team to the top of the table where they should be.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.