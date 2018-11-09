 
PSL News 9.11.2018 01:27 pm

Stars player attracts interest from Gauteng teams

Phakaaathi Reporter
Makhehleni Makhaula of Free State Stars celebrates as Free State Stars win the Nedbank Cup during the Nedbank Cup, Final match between Maritzburg United and Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium on May 19, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Free State Stars’ Makhehleni Makhaula has attracted interest from clubs in Gauteng.

According to Isolezwe a number of clubs are monitoring Makhaula’s situation at Ea Lla Koto.

Makhaula’s contract with Stars expires at the end of the 2018/19 season.

His agent Sizwe Ntshangase says Stars have not yet started talks with him about renewing the player’s contract, but is confident Makhaula has a bright future.

Ntshangase added that that Makhaula still has a contract with Stars and he will not discuss the reports of interest from other teams.

The defender has made a name for himself since joining Stars from Trabzon FC in 2014.

ALSO READ: Goalkeeper retires prematurely after contractual dispute

