Stars player attracts interest from Gauteng teams

According to Isolezwe a number of clubs are monitoring Makhaula’s situation at Ea Lla Koto.

Makhaula’s contract with Stars expires at the end of the 2018/19 season.

His agent Sizwe Ntshangase says Stars have not yet started talks with him about renewing the player’s contract, but is confident Makhaula has a bright future.

Ntshangase added that that Makhaula still has a contract with Stars and he will not discuss the reports of interest from other teams.

The defender has made a name for himself since joining Stars from Trabzon FC in 2014.

