Pitso to deploy ‘Floyd Mayweather tactics’ against Pirates

Pitso Mosimane, a self-confessed fan of other sporting codes other than soccer, has taken inspiration from boxing powerhouse Floyd Mayweather’s strategies ahead of the Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates Absa Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

The Sundowns mentor has said time and time again that the Buccaneers are the only side in the top flight that doesn’t sit back when they face them, as opposed to other teams which Mosimane has said often deploy ultra-defensive tactics, otherwise known as parking the bus.

However, this time around Pirates look like the team to beat as they are on top of the log and Mosimane has since changed his tone about going pound for pound with the Buccaneers.

“I like to say we go toe-to-toe but it looks like the other side punches more,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.

“I must approach the game like Floyd Mayweather. He retired undefeated but never really attacked anybody. He says he is a smart boxer and I think he is. Sometimes when you back off a little bit it doesn’t mean that you are afraid – you are being strategic.”

Mosimane went on to say he doesn’t want to see a dull affair as this fixture has been, in recent encounters, characterized by a steady flow of goals.

“But you know Sundowns, we end up saying ‘you give me two punches, I am going to give you three’, so we will probably have a thriller. Why not? Let’s have a 4-3, I like that. I don’t want 1-0. I’d prefer a 4-4 draw, not 0-0,” Mosimane said.

“6-0?” a reporter asked, referring to 2017’s 6-0 demolition over the Sea Robbers at the same venue.

Mosimane quipped a bit before he responded: “I don’t want Pirates to say I am talking about 6-0. I don’t want to motivate the opponents, I have full respect.”

