PSL News 9.11.2018 12:02 pm

Goalkeeper retires prematurely after contractual dispute

Phakaaathi Reporter
A general view of goalkeeper gloves during the Ajax Cape Town training session at Ikamva on October 06, 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images)

Polokwane City goalkeeper Bongani Manavhela has decided to retire from football at the age of 26.

The goalkeeper has been having contractual dispute between City and Black Leopards which resulted in the player not being registered this season.

“I have done everything in my power to solve this, I have been with Polokwane City since the end of June and up until now I have not been registered for the season,” Manavhela told LimSportZone.

“I am willing to let everything go, I have tried my best, I did everything in my power to resolve this but it won’t work.”

Manavhela says he had a verbal agreement to join Leopards from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila but ended up signing a three-year contract with Polokwane City.

The former Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila captain, however, doesn’t regret his decision to snub Leopards for their crosstown rivals.

