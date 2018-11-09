Winning ugly still counts, says Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas wants his team to play attractive football but had to be honest about his team’s performances, admitting that sometimes they will just fight for the result.

This was after Amakhosi were lucky to get a 1-0 win over Black Leopards on Wednesday night. Willard Katsande scored the winner in the first half.

“My boys now understand that we need to be fighters. We did not play the best game but we fought for the result. We scored and didn’t concede,” said Solinas.

“My target is to play well and get the result. But this time we needed the result more. When it is possible we will play beautiful football and still get the result. But it is not going to be like that all the time.

“We are a work in progress. We make mistakes and we need to improve but we have potential,” he added.

READ: Solinas happy with Dax’s debut performance

Lidoda Duvha will feel they let themselves down as they created more chances than Amakhosi, who had Itumeleng Khune to thank for the three points.

“Black Leopards always create problems for us. They played very well. I am happy with the result but maybe we need to improve our scoring. We should have scored a second and killed the game. We need more determination in their box. When you have so many chances you need to use them,” said the Italian.

On Khune’s performance, he said: “I am happy with Khune’s performance, he is the best in the country and any coach would be happy to have him.”

Amakhosi’s next assignment is against a desperate Chippa United in a game that will be closed to spectators at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow evening.

“Chippa are fresh and they will be difficult. They played well against Sundowns and Pirates in their previous games. We are going back to Durban. We need the three points but I know it will be difficult because Chippa are a good team,” said Solinas.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.