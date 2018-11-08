Eymael gets suspended fine for media snub

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has been fined R100,000 which was suspended for 24 months for snubbing the media following his team’s 2-1 league defeat to AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium in August.

The PSL confirmed through a statement on Thursday that Eymael has been punished for his conduct in Durban.

The PSL statement:

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has found both Free State Stars and coach Luc Eymael guilty of contravening the League’s Compliance Manual (Media Manual).

This is after Eymael failed to attend a post-match press conference/mixed zone after the Absa Premiership fixture between Free State Stars and AmaZulu on 19 August 2018 in Durban.

Eymael pleaded guilty to the charge.

Eymael was sentenced to [a] R100,000 fine; [and] suspended for 24 months on condition that during this period he is not found guilty of a breaching any of his obligations as the head coach as stipulated in the Manual.

Free State Stars were also fined R100,000; also suspended for 24 months on conditions that Mr Eymael is not found guilty of breaching his media obligations.

