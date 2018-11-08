Moses Mabhida or Mbombela for Soweto derby?

Phakaaathi has learnt that Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium or Mbombela Stadium will host the Telkom Knockout semifinal match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

As reported earlier, the FNB Stadium, which normally hosts the Soweto derby is not available on November 24 because of a religious event hosted by the Motsepe Foundation.

Now it is has emerged that the match will either be played in Durban or Nelspruit.

A source told Phakaaathi: “The PSL is still deciding between the two venues, but it looks more likely that Moses Mabhida will win the race to host the Soweto derby because it has bigger capacity than the Mbombela Stadium.”

Chiefs and Pirates were paired against each other when the Telkom Knockout semifinals draw was made at Moses Mabhida on Sunday following Amakhosi’s win over SuperSport United in the quarterfinals.

