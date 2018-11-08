Eymael expects Stars board to tell him not to take Caf Cup seriously

The Free State Stars mentor has hinted that his superiors will instruct him to not prioritize the Caf Confederation Cup, which kicks off later this month.

Luc Eymael has indicated that due to poor results in the Absa Premiership where they find themselves in mid-table with no win in their last four games, the board could prioritise league over the Caf competition.

“I would love to play the Caf Confederation Cup 100% but I know with these kinds of results it will not be the case. I know I will have a meeting with my board after the game of SuperSport United and they will tell me not to take Caf seriously,” said a visibly disappointed Eymael after his side’s 3-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday night.

“I have to respect the desire of my board. I am an employee. I can say it pains me but I can understand. We are very worried for the league and what can we do? It is sad to fight a full year to be in the top six and to bring the trophy for the first time in 24 years and we have the club in the Confederation Cup but not play in the competition.

“I can understand my board if they ask me that. You have to respect it because we don’t want to be in a position like some teams in the past who were fighting in the Confederation Cup or in the Champions League and were doing very badly in the league.”

