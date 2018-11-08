Solinas happy with Dax’s debut performance

Solinas added that “Dax” had just come back from injury and was bound to not last the full 90 minutes.

The Madagascan showed a few signs of being a good player, making some telling passes and also taking shots on goal which is what he is known for in his country where he is their best player.

“For Dax, it was his first game and he just came back from injury and his fitness was not at it’s best. I knew he could not play 90 minutes and I had to take him out in second half.

“He could not play at high tempo for the entire game,” said Solinas.

The Italian mentor said he was generally happy with how his team showed a fighting spirit to eke out a result as they managed a 1-0 win over a resilient Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

“We plened a high intensity game on Sunday, Monday we travelled and had a light training session. We didn’t have the energy.

“(But) My boys understand now that football requires more than just talent. It needs a fighting spirit as well.”

