Pitso responds to Zungu’s remarks about him

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to Bongani Zungu’s suggestions that former Sundowns assistant coach Rulani Mokwena was the one coaching the Brazilians and not him

This comes after the former Sundowns midfielder posted on Twitter – in a tweet that he since deleted – suggesting that Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena was the master mind behind Sundowns’ success when he was Mosimane’s assistant.

Mosimane said he was made aware of the tweet, and Zungu’s subsequent apology – an apology he suspects was not composed by Zungu.

“That article (apology) commanded good English. He wrote top, top, top English. Bongani Zungu? Are you serious? I know my players. In my opinion, I don’t think Bongani wrote that, Bongani doesn’t respond like that.

“I am not on social media… and I would like to be on social media so I can tweet. I think we can have enough numbers (to trend) if I tweet,” said Mosimane.

“When Rhulani was here, we won trophies, when he was not here we won trophies. Last season everyone said now that Rulani is gone, let’s see. We lifted the trophy. I like Rhulani, I have a very soft spot for him and Orlando Pirates because I was wearing the badge and the chairman (Irvin Khoza) is a good chairman. You must hear how he speaks about me.

“God knows the truth, let’s just leave it there. By the way, even if he was (coaching Sundowns) he was getting paid to do that. It was his job, I don’t want useless assistant coaches here.”

Mosimane went on to say Mokwena’s time to lead a team as a head coach will come and even suggested that Milutin Sredojević’s right-hand man has the potential to emulate him.

“I said he is going to be potentially better than me in future, he still has his time and he has to run his race, he is a good coach. Benni McCarthy is running the race, Tebogo Moloi ran the race, Dan Malesela ran the race, everybody ran the race. I think he is going to run his race.

“I just want to stay positive, I don’t need that, probably Manqoba Mngqithi would love to answer, assistant coach to assistant coach. I want to speak with Micho. He has done exceptionally well with Pirates, brilliant work over the last two years. Whether it is him coaching the team, I don’t know.”

