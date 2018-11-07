Sundowns storm past Free State Stars

It took just 11 minutes for Brockie to make his side’s overwhelming advantage count as the New Zealand international volleyed home for the Brazilians. The goal served the dual purpose of erasing fears of a second loss on the bounce after Baroka shocked the league champions in cup action last weekend.

The impressive Gaston Sirino then got his name on the scoresheet in the 24th minute as he converted the penalty won by Aubrey Ngoma. The former Cape Town City playmaker was brought down by Bangaly Keita, with the referee having no option but to point to the spot.

Sirino then added even more evidence to the argument that he is the team’s new talisman with a blistering effort that left Ivorian goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare no chance as Sundowns moved into a three goal lead.

Ten minutes before the break, Harris Tchilimbou finished off a ball by Judas Moseamedi to give the visitors a flicker of hope as they headed down the tunnel trailing 3-1.

The second half saw Sundowns continue to attack with ease, but Sangare kept his side in the contest with a number of fine saves including one to deny Brockie his brace in the 66th minute.

Sangare was at it again shortly thereafter, this time keeping Sirino from making his brace a hattrick. The Uruguayan was left to rue another golden chance to take home the match ball as the contest moved towards its conclusion.

Nyiko Mobbie was then needlessly dismissed for the visitors for a second bookable offence in time added on.

The win moves Masandwana up into the top three on the log ahead of the weekend’s much-anticipated clash against log leaders Orlando Pirates.

