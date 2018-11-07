Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Black Leopards

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Glamour Boys have had a tough time of it in the league this season, and find themselves in seventh place on the log with just three wins from their 11 matches so far in their campaign.

They are, however, coming off a victory in the Telkom Knockout and will be looking to keep their winning momentum against a side they beat in the same competition less than a month ago.

Leopards have just two wins to their name in nine outings this season and have only picked up two points away from home, courtesy of draws against Highlands Park and Chippa United.

However, Lidoda Duvha coach Joel Masutha is confident that his charges can return from FNB Stadium with a positive result.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.