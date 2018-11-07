 
menu
PSL News 7.11.2018 07:40 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Black Leopards

Ramahlwe Mphahlele celebrates with Ryan Moon of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Ramahlwe Mphahlele celebrates with Ryan Moon of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs are back at FNB Stadium where they host Black Leopards in a crucial PSL encounter on Wednesday night.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Glamour Boys have had a tough time of it in the league this season, and find themselves in seventh place on the log with just three wins from their 11 matches so far in their campaign.

They are, however, coming off a victory in the Telkom Knockout and will be looking to keep their winning momentum against a side they beat in the same competition less than a month ago.

Leopards have just two wins to their name in nine outings this season and have only picked up two points away from home, courtesy of draws against Highlands Park and Chippa United.

However, Lidoda Duvha coach Joel Masutha is confident that his charges can return from FNB Stadium with a positive result.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.