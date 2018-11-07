Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Free State Stars

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Sundowns returned to winning form (after back-to-back draws in early October) when they edged Chippa United 1-0 away from home on October 27. The Tshwane side remains unbeaten in the league this season.

The Brazilians, however, have yet to win as hosts this season. All three of their home games have ended in draws, being held by Kaizer Chiefs, Highlands Park and Bidvest Wits.

Stars played to a second successive come-from-behind 1-1 draw when they held Black Leopards in Thohoyandou on October 28.

Ea Lla Koto have claimed just two points from six matches on the road this season – though those two points have come in their last two league games.

In head-to-head stats, Stars and Sundowns have met in 57 league matches since 1986. The Tshwane side has claimed 29 wins compared to 10 for their Free State rivals, while 18 matches have ended in draws.

The Brazilians have won 17 of 29 home matches in the rivalry, suffering just three defeats in the process.

