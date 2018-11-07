 
PSL News 7.11.2018

Maluleke has no plans to retire just yet

Jonty Mark
Jabulani Maluleke of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 Absa Premiership Coach and Player of the Month Announcement at the PSL Offices (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Jabulani Maluleke says he believes he has plenty left to give in his career, after he was on Wednesday named the Absa Premiership Player of the Month for October.

Maluleke, 36, won the award alongside his coach at Polokwane City, Josef Vukusic, who was named Absa Premiership Coach of the Month.

“More often in South Africa when you reach 30 people say you are old now, but it depends on your lifestyle and how you take care of yourself,” said Maluleke.

“For me I still have legs to move … my contract (at City) still has two years to go and after two years I will see what is left for me.”

Despite impressing in a long career in the Premier Soccer League, Maluleke has yet to get a chance for Bafana Bafana. And he said he is still available, if Stuart Baxter decides to pick him.

“For me I was in the set up with the national team in 2008, I just didn’t get an opportunity to play,” he said.

“If anything comes I will be ready, but I will be happy for the guys if they can qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.”

“I am honoured to be receiving this award,” Maluleke added on winning Player of the Month.

“When I got the call that I was nominated I was overwhelmed and I am very happy.”

 

