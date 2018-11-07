Maluleke has no plans to retire just yet

Maluleke, 36, won the award alongside his coach at Polokwane City, Josef Vukusic, who was named Absa Premiership Coach of the Month.

“More often in South Africa when you reach 30 people say you are old now, but it depends on your lifestyle and how you take care of yourself,” said Maluleke.

“For me I still have legs to move … my contract (at City) still has two years to go and after two years I will see what is left for me.”

READ: Clean sweep for Polokwane City at PSL monthly awards

Despite impressing in a long career in the Premier Soccer League, Maluleke has yet to get a chance for Bafana Bafana. And he said he is still available, if Stuart Baxter decides to pick him.

“For me I was in the set up with the national team in 2008, I just didn’t get an opportunity to play,” he said.

“If anything comes I will be ready, but I will be happy for the guys if they can qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.”

“I am honoured to be receiving this award,” Maluleke added on winning Player of the Month.

“When I got the call that I was nominated I was overwhelmed and I am very happy.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.