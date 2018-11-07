Clean sweep for Polokwane City at PSL monthly awards

Polokwane City coach Josef Vukusic and club captain Jabulani Maluleke have bagged the Coach and Player of the Month awards respectively.

This recognition was the first time the club had made a clean sweep at the individual monthly awards held at the Premier Soccer League office on Wednesday.

Polokwane City’s good form during the month has catapulted the club into the fourth spot on the Absa Premiership log table. Vukusic guided his side to two victories and a draw in October – a 1-0 away win at Kaizer Chiefs, a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United, and then closed off the month with a gritty 1-0 win over Maritzburg United.

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt came close to toppling Vukuzic while Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic also received praises from the judges over their team’s performance last month.

Maluleke (36), meanwhile, arguably the most consistent player in the Absa Premiership, was singled out as the best performing player in October owing to his incredible skill in midfield for his Rise and Shine team.

The judges singled him out for having a phenomenal work rate for his age as well as his brilliant link-up play between defence and attack, including his good ball distribution skills. He provided an assist in City’s last league win over Maritzburg United at the end of last month.

Maluleke’s teammate Edgar Manaka, Orlando Pirates’ winger Vincent Pule and Bidvest Wits duo Simon Murray and Thabang Monare were also mentioned for their form during the month.

Vukuzic and Maluleke will each receive R5,000 from Absa.

