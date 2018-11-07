Benni slams Bafana star over Rhulani Mokwena remarks

Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy has slammed Bongani Zungu for comments he made claiming Rhulani Mokwena has made Orlando Pirates a top team again.

The Bafana Bafana star’s tweets, which have since been deleted, read: “Coach Rulani has made Pirates a top team again! Coach Rulani u the boss!

“Trust me it’s him. Even at Sundowns ask @dolly_keagan07 he’ll tell u.”

McCarthy responded to the Amiens midfielder by calling his comments disrespectful to both Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane and Micho Sredojevic.

Wow didn’t expect u to have so little class my man @BonganiZungu08 disrespectful to coach Pitso for building your career so that you can succeed in Europe now you pushing assistant coach rulani to be the brains behind Pirates success,wow????Friends or not some respect Son ???? — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) 7 November 2018

Zungu’s comments have sparked a Twitter frenzy, with some followers supporting his statement, while others slammed him for his “disrespectful” comments.

The Bafana Bafana star has since posted another post apologising for his previous tweets, saying he was merely showing support not only to Mokwena but to his childhood club Orlando Pirates for their back-to-back victories.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.