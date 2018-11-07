 
PSL News 7.11.2018 01:37 pm

Benni slams Bafana star over Rhulani Mokwena remarks

Phakaaathi Reporter
Benni McCarthy (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

McCarthy responded to the Amiens midfielder by calling his comments disrespectful.

Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy has slammed Bongani Zungu for comments he made claiming Rhulani Mokwena has made Orlando Pirates a top team again.

The Bafana Bafana star’s tweets, which have since been deleted, read: “Coach Rulani has made Pirates a top team again! Coach Rulani u the boss!

“Trust me it’s him. Even at Sundowns ask @dolly_keagan07 he’ll tell u.”

McCarthy responded to the Amiens midfielder by calling his comments disrespectful to both Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane and Micho Sredojevic.

Zungu’s comments have sparked a Twitter frenzy, with some followers supporting his statement, while others slammed him for his “disrespectful” comments.

The Bafana Bafana star has since posted another post apologising for his previous tweets, saying he was merely showing support not only to Mokwena but to his childhood club Orlando Pirates for their back-to-back victories.

 

