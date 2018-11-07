Former Pirates winger joins Highlands Park

Mahlatsi Makudubela has completed his move to Highlands Park, the club has confirmed to Phakaaathi.

Highlands have also signed former Polokwane City and Tshwane University of Technology player Elliot Seema.

It was reported earlier this week that the former Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars winger was training with the Lions of the North as he looked to revive his career.

Now a Highlands co-director Sinky Mnisi has confirmed to Phakaaathi that the 28-year-old winger has signed for Owen Da Gama’s side.

“Yes, it’s true that Mahlatsi has joined Highlands Park. We have signed him until the end of the season, but there’s an option to renew depending on his performance,” said a source.

“We have also signed Elliot also on a season contract, with an option.”

Asked if Highlands will be making more signings in the future, Mnisi said: “That will depend on what the technical team. We’ll hear from them and then make the necessary moves.”

