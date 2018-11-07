Pirates coach happy to break City hoodoo

The Buccaneers recorded a 2-1 victory over Rise and Shine at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, which saw them go top of the log with 22 points after 12 games, while City remain on fourth position with 17 points after 10 games.

“We have not won against Polokwane in six times even counting last year, we had that in our mind and had to stretch human sporting limits fully aware of that, we played the quarter-finals of the Telkom Cup and 72 hours after that we had a tough match,” said the Bucs coach.

“We had a combined team of players, five of them had match fitness from Saturday’s match (, five of them had fresh legs helping us to get the right energy.

Bucs next face Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, and City will be looking to get maximum points when they travel to KwaZulu-Natal for a meeting with AmaZulu FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

