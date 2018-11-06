Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Rise and Shine extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the league when they beat Maritzburg 1-0 at home over a week ago.

The win took Polokwane to fourth on the league standings and they are three points behind log leaders Bidvest Wits.

Pirates are undefeated in their last seven matches in the league, having defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at home in their previous game in the competition over a week ago.

Bucs, who are coming off a win over AmaZulu in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinals, are second on the league table – a point behind the log-leaders Wits.

