PSL News 6.11.2018 07:15 pm

Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates

Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates challenged by Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane Cityduring the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium, Soweto South Africa on 20 January 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Polokwane City will be looking to end Orlando Pirates’ unbeaten run when they clash in an Absa Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday .

Rise and Shine extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the league when they beat Maritzburg 1-0 at home over a week ago.

The win took Polokwane to fourth on the league standings and they are three points behind log leaders Bidvest Wits.

Pirates are undefeated in their last seven matches in the league, having defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at home in their previous game in the competition over a week ago.

Bucs, who are coming off a win over AmaZulu in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinals, are second on the league table – a point behind the log-leaders Wits.

 

