PSL News 6.11.2018 04:07 pm

FNB stadium not available to host Soweto derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates in action with Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on March 03, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

An annual national day of prayer could see the Soweto derby played outside of Johannesburg.

This comes after The Motsepe Foundation booked the stadium for a national day of prayer.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will lock horns in the Telkom Knockout semifinal and Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium is the favourite to host the Soweto giants.

The Telkom knockout semifinals have been scheduled for the 24 and 25 November, however, the venue has not been confirmed.

Stadium Management SA chief executive Jacques Grobbelaar says the foundation booked the venue a year ago, ruling out the possibility of the Soweto derby playing at the stadium on that weekend.

The national day of prayer will be held on November 25 at the World Cup venue.

“The Motsepe Foundation booked the venue a year ago. Different churches come together to praise the Lord. It is just unfortunate that we cannot change the date. I have communicated this to the PSL,” Grobbelaar told SunSport.

