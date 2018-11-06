 
menu
PSL News 6.11.2018 03:24 pm

Serero’s Bafana return unconditional – Baxter

Phakaaathi Reporter
Stuart Baxter, coach of South Africa (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Stuart Baxter, coach of South Africa (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter revealed he spoke to midfielder Thulani Serero before including him in the 23-man squad to play against Nigeria.

Baxter included Serero in his squad to play the Super Eagles in a 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the FNB stadium on November 17.

His inclusion came as a surprise as he had previously declined to honour a national team call-up and wanted to be guaranteed of a starting berth.

“Thulani indicated strongly to the people in the association that he wanted to make himself available for selection, I spoke to him because I needed to know we are on the same page, and I needed to know his availability was unconditional, because if you remember the problem was not that he didn’t want to play for the national team, the problem was if he did come here to play for the national team he didn’t want to seat on the bench, we understand. He assured me his availability was unconditional,” Baxter told reporters.

ALSO READ: Bafana star resumes training after surgery

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Fans have a right to be angry at Bafana – Khune 16.11.2018
Khune explains his role in Serero’s Bafana return 15.11.2018
Serero can deliver the goods for Bafana – Ndlanya 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.