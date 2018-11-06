Serero’s Bafana return unconditional – Baxter

Baxter included Serero in his squad to play the Super Eagles in a 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the FNB stadium on November 17.

His inclusion came as a surprise as he had previously declined to honour a national team call-up and wanted to be guaranteed of a starting berth.

“Thulani indicated strongly to the people in the association that he wanted to make himself available for selection, I spoke to him because I needed to know we are on the same page, and I needed to know his availability was unconditional, because if you remember the problem was not that he didn’t want to play for the national team, the problem was if he did come here to play for the national team he didn’t want to seat on the bench, we understand. He assured me his availability was unconditional,” Baxter told reporters.

