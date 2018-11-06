 
Telkom Knockout News 6.11.2018 03:03 pm

AmaZulu coach Johnson wishes Pirates well in TKO

Phakaaathi Reporter
Cavin Johnson, coach of AmaZulu and Milutin Sredojevic , coach of Orlando Pirates during the 2018 Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match between AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

This comes after the Buccaneers knocked Usuthu out of the competition, beating them 3-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday.

Cavin Johnson has wished Orlando Pirates well going into the next stage of the Telkom Knockout.

“We wish Orlando Pirates all the best in the next half of the Telkom Knockout,” Johnson was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

Johnson wants his charges to forget about the Pirates loss and focus on their league against Polokwane City at King Zwellithini Stadium on Sunday.

“We have to buckle down and concentrate on the next competition which is the league.”

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit is at the bottom of the PSL standings with three points after nine games.

