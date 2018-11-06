Orlando Pirates Fives off to England

The Orlando Pirates’ Fives team has cemented itself as one of the or the best 5-a-side team in South Africa.

The team that is endorsed by Orlando Pirates FC won the national leg of the Klipdrift Cup this past Saturday.

As part of their winning prize, the Pirates Fives will be flown to England to watch West Ham United vs Manchester City at the Olympic Stadium.

The tournament was hosted by Fives Futbol, which has established itself very well across the country, offering world-class 5-a-side facilities.

The Fives’ format of soccer has grown rapidly within South Africa. Many people play it socially, but with the increased growth comes increased difficulty to be the best.

The Nationals comprised of 8 teams from around the county, who played their own regional finals. The 8 were split into two groups of 4. Orlando Pirates Fives finished top of their log after 3 group games. They were on fire and Jose “Jokabonita” Garcia (ex Baroka FC player) was on two hattricks in two games.

After group stages, it progressed into the semi-finals. Orlando Pirates Fives made it look easy. The commentators were sure they were the favorites and after their big brother’s victory in the Soweto Derby early that day, they had something to prove!

The finals proved to be a spectacle and a repeat of the last international tournament finals (Neymar 5’s) played in June earlier this year.

Orlando Pirates Fives came away with the victory winning 5-3 in the finals. They will be flown over to England, all expenses paid from 22 to 27 November 2018, where they will be treated to watch West Ham United vs Manchester City at the Olympic Stadium.

They are currently in talks with clubs from London to organize a few games against some of the top teams that England have to offer, but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

The Pirates Fives team has cemented itself as one of the or the best 5-a-side team in South Africa. They are extremely professional, in and out, getting the job done.

It is endorsed by Orlando Pirates Football Club and from this, comes the blessings from the likes of Adidas and so on.

