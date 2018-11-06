 
PSL News 6.11.2018

Khune should have been sent off – Tembo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs during the Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs joint Press Conference on the at PSL Offices (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says referee Daniel Bennett apologised for not giving Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune a red card last Sunday.

Bennett gave Khune got a yellow card for handling the ball outside his penalty area in the quarter final match of the Telkom knockout against SuperSport United.

Tembo has revealed Bennett apologised for making an error by not sending Khune off by preventing Aubrey Modiba’s ball from going over him by using his hands outside the penalty box.

“At half-time I spoke to the referee [Bennett]. I wanted to find out what his thoughts were. He apologised to me and said he made a wrong decision. He was not really sure why he could not make the call,” Tembo was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“I was [too] far [away] to see what was happening there.”

