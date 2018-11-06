 
PSL News 6.11.2018

Bafana legend slams Safa for appointing foreign coaches

Phakaaathi Reporter
South African head coach Stuart Baxter during the South African national mens soccer team squad announcement at SAFA House on October 01, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Bafana Bafana defender Lovers Mohlala says the South African national team will continue to struggle to qualify for major tournaments as long as they are coached by foreign coaches.

Bafana lost their top spot in Group E of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against lowly Seychelles.

“As you can see we are only good in hosting but we are not good in qualifying and I bet you, I am telling you now and I have said it before, South Africa will never qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. The reason Why? We keep on taking coaches that are outside of the country, pay them more money but not delivering,” Mohlala was quoted as saying by LimSportZone

“We have done it with (Carlos Alberto) Parreira, we have done it with (Joel Natalino) Santana and we are doing it again. Now how do you pay for a Ferrari that will be slower than a Toyota? Rather you have a Toyota that is ‘uncomfortable’ but gets you to your destination that get a Ferrari that is nice and comfortable but doesn’t take you anywhere,” he added the former Mamelodi Sundowns defender.

Bafana are second in Group E, a point behind Nigeria, whom they will face at the FNB Stadium next week Saturday.

