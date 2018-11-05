5 talking points from the Telkom Knockout

Baroka, who are set to meet Bidvest Wits in the other semis, shocked Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday afternoon.

Phakaaathi looks at five talking points from the Telkom Knockout this weekend:

Mphahlele scores a cracker for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele scored what is potential a goal of the season when his side knocked SuperSport United out of the Telkom Knockout on Sunday afternoon. Mphahlele’s goal was enough for Chiefs to win 1-0 over Matsatsantsa.

Baroka assistant throws his name in the hat

With rumours of Baroka searching for a new coach to replace Wedson Nyirenda, his assistant Thoka Matsemela has nominated himself as his potential replacement by guiding Baroka past Sundowns.

Baroka stun Sundowns

Baroka pulled off the upset of the tournament by dumping Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Telkom Knockout last Saturday.

Another Soweto derby is on the cards

Chiefs and Pirates will meet again in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout. The two Soweto giants met recently where Pirates beat kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at the FNB Stadium.

Referee Victor Gomez goes down under a challenge

Referee Victor Gomez supplied a comic relief of the game when he fell down after a Baroka player stepped on him accidentally. Fans then asked for him to be substituted.

