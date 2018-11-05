NFD wrap: Good away win for Maccabi in NFD

Eagles had just heard the news that their former coach Roger Sikhakhane had died when they took into the field. They already had a new coach as Zlatko Krmpotic was appointed earlier last week as Sikhakhane’s replacement. Sikhakhane died after a long illness from an undisclosed ailment.

Lebogang Mokoena and Sydeny Mtshweni scored for the visitors and Diego Brown’s goal was not enough to help the home side eke anything out of the match. Maccabi are now 10th on the standings with 12 points in their maiden season in the paid ranks.

Other results

Ajax Cape Town 2 (T. Mekumela; S. Jullies) Real Kings 2 (B. Dlamini; N. Masoabi)

The Magic Boys will be happy with a point away especially after a difficult start to their season. But they will will be disappointed that they let slip after going 2-0 up with Bafana Dlamini and Nkoto Masoabi the scorers. Thendo Mukumela and Samuel Julies rescued a point for the Urban Warriors.

Tshakhuma 1 (N. Mgaga) Witbank Spurs 0

It was always going to be difficult for Siyavutha to burn anyone after their coaching crisis and Tshakhuma showed no mercy with Nhlanhla Mgaga doing the damage.

University Of Pretoria 0 Stellenbosch 3 (I. Rayners x2; D. Van Rooyen)

Iqraam Rayners was at his element best as he scored twice to take his tally to five, one behind leading scorer Siyabonga Vilane of Uthongathi. Deano Van Rooyen pinned the final nail into AmaTuks’ coffin. Stellies remain top but are one point ahead of Tshakhuma who are a close second.

Uthongathi 1 (T. Liphoko) Mbombela United 1 (M. Zimu)

Mziwokuthula Zimu continued his scoring run, netting his third goal of the campaign to help Tingwenyama to an important point away from home. Tshepo Liphoko got one back for the home side.

Cape Umoya United 0 TS Sporting 2 (W. Nkosi; D. Chauke)

Abantu Bemthetho continued their unbelievable run in the NFD, with William Nkosi and Decide Chauke scoring to secure the three points away. It was Umoya’s third defeat in a row and a second at their new home, the Boland Stadium. Sporting remain third and two points behind the leaders while Umoya dropped to 14th with nine points in 10 matches.

Jomo Cosmos 1 (C. Mashumba) Ubuntu Cape Town 1 (W. Isaacs)

Ubuntu must have thought they were closer to registering their first win of the season when Waseem Isaacs gave them the lead 20 minutes to the end. But it was Ezenkosi’s returning troop Charlton Mashumba who was to be the real hero saving his side some blushes with a late equaliser.

Richards Bay 0 TS Galaxy 0

The Natal Rich Boys’ difficult start to the campaign continued as they could not get any joy from Dan Malesela’s stubborn Rockets.

