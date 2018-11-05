 
PSL News 5.11.2018 03:45 pm

Mixed reaction to Serero’s Bafana return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thulani Serero (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Thulani Serero (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

South African football fans were shocked to see Thulani Serero’s name on the list of the Bafana Bafana squad for next week Saturday’s Afcon qualifier against Nigeria.

Serero was banned from representing Bafana by Safa in February after he refused to report for national duty unless he was guaranteed game-time in Baxter’s side for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Senegal last year.

Safa has since lifted his suspension and he was included in Bafana Bafana squad to play the Super Eagles at the FNB Stadium on November 17.

While some fans have welcomed his inclusion, some have lambasted Bafana coach Stuart Baxter for his decision to call up Serero.

