Mixed reaction to Serero’s Bafana return

Serero was banned from representing Bafana by Safa in February after he refused to report for national duty unless he was guaranteed game-time in Baxter’s side for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Senegal last year.

Safa has since lifted his suspension and he was included in Bafana Bafana squad to play the Super Eagles at the FNB Stadium on November 17.

While some fans have welcomed his inclusion, some have lambasted Bafana coach Stuart Baxter for his decision to call up Serero.

That brat called Thulani Serero who is overrated is called up after refusing to play for the national team yet the likes of Thabang Monare and Xola Mlambo are not called up. Pathetic really.. — Teboho Makhoahle (@Tebza_FS) 5 November 2018

I seriously don’t get why Thulani Serero is in Bafana Bafana squad hey. What does he want there? — Oupa Khalanga Baloyi (@OupaBaloyi7) 5 November 2018

Thulani Serero is a good player, but then He shouldn’t be begged to play in his national team. Starting 11 worth being worked for. #BafanaBafana — William Mothapo (@mogoge33) 5 November 2018

Thulani “Cream” Serero. Welcome back! You can’t suppress talent. He will do it for the nation, I can assure you @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/fSqtAp4l2f — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) 5 November 2018

Welcome back to Thulani Serero — Mandanda (@linda_kwenamore) 5 November 2018

Thulani Serero is probably the best midfielder South Africa has to offer so it’s good to see him back in the #BafanaBafana squad. Hopefully he can commit to the nation now and help us qualify for #AFCON2019. — Liam Bekker (@LiamBekkerZA) 5 November 2018

Very dissapounted that Bafana decided to call Thulani Serero. Clearly we do not learn from past mistakes. Hopefully Nigeria thrashes us 4-0 and Thulani gets a long term injury. Nx stupid administrators https://t.co/OpdggfWM6u — Roger Feutmba (@Mandu_SA) 5 November 2018

Thulani Serero back to give us the middle finger again. — Kgauza wa Lecowza (@KgaugeloSM) 5 November 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.