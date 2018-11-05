 
Johnson supports ‘positive’ showboating

Phakaaathi Reporter
Cavin Johnson (Head Coach) of AmaZulu (Steve Haag/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson was not upset with Orlando Pirates players for showboating during the Telkom Knockout this past weekend.

Pirates players started showing off when they felt they had done enough to advance to the next round, having taken a 3-1 lead against the KZN club.

Johnson believes it is part of South African football and encourages it only if it is constructive.

The former SuperSport United mentor said he will only accept showboating when his team is winning and expects his side to move forward as that will benefit the team.

“So‚ yeah we’ve got to be professional about it as well. Showboating is one thing I like to do. I encourage my players to do that as well but showboat going forward,” Johnson told media after the game.

“That’s the difference. Showboating going backwards there’s nothing to be gained. But‚ showboating going forward is something else‚” he added.

