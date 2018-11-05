Ajax youngster completes Dortmund move

The youngster had to wait until his 18th birthday before signing a contract with the German club.

He had been training with the club’s Under-19 squad in the meantime.

BVB have not made an official confirmation on the player’s signing, but Matthews has posted a picture of himself in Dortmund colours with the caption “new beginning.”

The attacking midfielder is looking to follow in the footsteps of Steven Pienaar who had a successful career in Europe – in Germany, Netherlands and England.

