PSL News 5.11.2018 12:56 pm

Ajax youngster completes Dortmund move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tashreeq Matthews of Ajax Cape Town battles for the ball with Jayden Wakefield of Old Mutual Academy. (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Young South African midfielder Tashreeq Matthews has completed his move to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

The youngster had to wait until his 18th birthday before signing a contract with the German club.

He had been training with the club’s Under-19 squad in the meantime.

BVB have not made an official confirmation on the player’s signing, but Matthews has posted a picture of himself in Dortmund colours with the caption “new beginning.”

The attacking midfielder is looking to follow in the footsteps of Steven Pienaar who had a successful career in Europe – in Germany, Netherlands and England.

